Interested in sponsoring the 2017 Peanut Butter Classic? 

Email: pbcsponsor@gmail.com

Phone: 403.650.8203

Interested in joining us in 2017?

The Peanut Butter classic is set for Monday, June 12 at the Elbow Springs Golf Club www.elbowsprings.com. To sign up, please complete the golfer registration form here and email it to us at peanutbutterclassic@shaw.ca.

June 11, 2018 at Elbow Springs Golf Course

Why Peanut Butter?

When Peanut Butter Classic Founder Heather Forsyth started making plans for a woman’s only charity golf tournament, she called the Calgary Food Bank and asked:

“What is your single most needed food item?”

The answer, Peanut Butter!
Healthy, tummy-filling, delicious peanut butter.

The 2018 Peanut Butter Classic is planned for Monday, June 11 at the Elbow Springs Golf Club.

Thanks for visiting.

Helping women and children in need for more than a decade

The Peanut Butter Classic is a woman’s only golf tournament and 98% of funds raised go directly to charities supporting women and children in need. Think about getting involved in 2018! Become a sponsor and reap the benefits of reaching 180 women or sign up to golf and enjoy 18 holes of golf, lunch, a sumptuous dinner, prizes, and a fun filled day.

Photo Gallery

Each year, we celebrate giving back when a wonderful group of women golfers get together to raise money for charity, golf and have a little fun.

Our Recipient Charity

Our goal is to provide to a charity that supports women and children. For 2018 we are providing support to Alcove Addiction Recovery for Women.

Our Presenting Sponsor

Shane Homes has provided generous support to the Peanut Butter Classic and will again be our Presenting Sponsor in 2018. Learn more about all of our sponsors and sponsorship opportunities.

A big thank you to the 2017
Peanut Butter Classic Sponsors!

