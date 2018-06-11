Helping women and children in need for more than a decade
The Peanut Butter Classic is a woman’s only golf tournament and 98% of funds raised go directly to charities supporting women
Interested in sponsoring the 2017 Peanut Butter Classic? We’d love your help! Please download the sponsorship
Interested in joining us in 2017?
The Peanut Butter classic is set for Monday, June 12 at the Elbow Springs Golf Club
When Peanut Butter Classic Founder Heather Forsyth started making plans for a woman’s only charity golf tournament, she called the Calgary Food Bank and asked:
“What is your single most needed food item?”
The answer, Peanut Butter!
Healthy, tummy-filling, delicious peanut butter.
The 2018 Peanut Butter Classic is planned for Monday, June 11 at the Elbow Springs Golf Club. If you are interested in putting a team together or becoming a sponsor, please get in touch at peanutbutterclassic@shaw.ca. Or explore our website for more information!
Thanks for visiting.
Each year, we celebrate giving back when a wonderful group of women golfers get together to raise money for charity, golf and have a little fun.
Our goal is to provide to a charity that supports women and children. For 2018 we are providing support to Alcove Addiction Recovery for Women.
Shane Homes has provided generous support to the Peanut Butter Classic and will again be our Presenting Sponsor in 2018.
